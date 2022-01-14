RIP sopvaczism.ru

Russia does not have a VAERS-like system that allows doctors to report suspected vaccine injuries. In fact, according to a Russian physician who has spoken out against his government’s inhumane compulsory injection decrees, doctors are given verbal instructions to omit possible vaccine-related complications from their patients’ medical records.

It’s an interesting way of doing things. Since there is no data, there are no problems.

“Not a single serious case of complications” has been registered since the start of Russia’s nationwide vaccine rollout, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is just not true.

With the government denying the very existence of serious vaccine-linked injuries, a grassroots campaign, stopvaczism.ru, was launched to create an unofficial database of suspected victims of the experimental drugs being pushed onto the Russian people.

While far from perfect (the same could be say of VAERS, obviously), this database was an attempt to collect reliable, verifiable information about Russians who likely died due to vaccine complications.

Unfortunately even this modest attempt at basic transparency was apparently too threatening to Sputnik V’s unassailable safety record. The website announced on its Telegram channel on January 12:

Yesterday our website host, following a letter from some comrade major [a term typically associated with FSB/secret service-type people], turned off our website stopvaczism.ru. Do they really think that this is the end of the truth? Yes, we prepared for this three months ago. The database continues to be regularly updated and sent out. No passaran [“the enemy shall not get past”]!

Your humble Moscow correspondent contacted Denis Shulga, the St. Petersburg resident who created stopvaczism.ru. He told us that he didn’t have more details about why his site was shuttered—only that the plug was pulled at the instruction of an “unknown law enforcement officer.”

Sputnik V godfather Alexander Gintsburg says his unproven slurry is 100% safe. No need for post-vaccination data!

The good news is that their backup site, stopvaczism.org , is still functional.

http://stopvaczism.org/list — imagine the size of this “list” if there was an actual government monitoring system…

It’s absolutely incredible that non-Russians think they are being “pro-Russia” by shilling Sputnik V on social media. Please, when you come into contact with these horribly confused people—help them see the error of their ways.