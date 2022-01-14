Edward Slavsquat

Reidar
Jan 14, 2022

Vladimir Putin; as far as I can see, the jury is still out on what exactly happened to him. He could have resigned in 2018 and had a legacy like no other world leader. At least of modern times.

But he chose to favour forced vaccinations, even for children, as well as QR passports and a surveillance state on steroids.

Is Putin an independent strong President? Then the conclusion must be that he is a liar when he speaks so fondly about his love for the Russian people, who are massively against these totalitarian laws.

Or has pressure been put on him to force him to go along? If that is so, then Russia was really not at all a sovereign country after the 90's and it's all a big lie and they all just pretend to be enemies., east vs. west, to further some other ends that will not benefit the public.

Either way, trust has been lost and will probably not be gained back in decades. Trust in what the Russian government does in geo-politics has also been lost, at least for me. It's really sad that it ended up this way.

Marza
Jan 14, 2022

Edward, your substack desperately needs more attention from a Russian audience. As a US citizen, I initially thought that Sputknik V was a great vaccine, solely because I hadn’t read anything negative about it. I was jealous. The entire time I was thinking that the Russians had a better product than they are pushing here in the USA. I was so happy for find your substack. I am no longer jealous. Russia is poisoning its citizens just like every other country. I am a pure blood and plan to remain one. My solution for the past …..seems like a lifetime now, years has been to keep my innate immune system at optimal levels through healthy eating and daily vitamins as recommended by numerous Covid protocols endorsed by doctors speaking out against the jabs. The jabs are causing irreparable harm and damage to peoples immune systems.

I’m aware that vast numbers of Russians are opposed to the QR systems and jabs for themselves and their children, however they desperately need to hear your voice. Yes, VAERS is bad and vastly under utilized but it’s better than no system at all.

