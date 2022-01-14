Russian authorities shut down website that tracks vaccine-linked deaths
Don't worry, Sputnik V is 100% safe
Russia does not have a VAERS-like system that allows doctors to report suspected vaccine injuries. In fact, according to a Russian physician who has spoken out against his government’s inhumane compulsory injection decrees, doctors are given verbal instructions to omit possible vaccine-related complications from their patients’ medical records.
It’s an interesting way of doing things. Since there is no data, there are no problems.
“Not a single serious case of complications” has been registered since the start of Russia’s nationwide vaccine rollout, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
With the government denying the very existence of serious vaccine-linked injuries, a grassroots campaign, stopvaczism.ru, was launched to create an unofficial database of suspected victims of the experimental drugs being pushed onto the Russian people.
While far from perfect (the same could be say of VAERS, obviously), this database was an attempt to collect reliable, verifiable information about Russians who likely died due to vaccine complications.
Unfortunately even this modest attempt at basic transparency was apparently too threatening to Sputnik V’s unassailable safety record. The website announced on its Telegram channel on January 12:
Yesterday our website host, following a letter from some comrade major [a term typically associated with FSB/secret service-type people], turned off our website stopvaczism.ru.
Do they really think that this is the end of the truth? Yes, we prepared for this three months ago.
The database continues to be regularly updated and sent out.
No passaran [“the enemy shall not get past”]!
Your humble Moscow correspondent contacted Denis Shulga, the St. Petersburg resident who created stopvaczism.ru. He told us that he didn’t have more details about why his site was shuttered—only that the plug was pulled at the instruction of an “unknown law enforcement officer.”
Vladimir Putin; as far as I can see, the jury is still out on what exactly happened to him. He could have resigned in 2018 and had a legacy like no other world leader. At least of modern times.
But he chose to favour forced vaccinations, even for children, as well as QR passports and a surveillance state on steroids.
Is Putin an independent strong President? Then the conclusion must be that he is a liar when he speaks so fondly about his love for the Russian people, who are massively against these totalitarian laws.
Or has pressure been put on him to force him to go along? If that is so, then Russia was really not at all a sovereign country after the 90's and it's all a big lie and they all just pretend to be enemies., east vs. west, to further some other ends that will not benefit the public.
Either way, trust has been lost and will probably not be gained back in decades. Trust in what the Russian government does in geo-politics has also been lost, at least for me. It's really sad that it ended up this way.
Edward, your substack desperately needs more attention from a Russian audience. As a US citizen, I initially thought that Sputknik V was a great vaccine, solely because I hadn’t read anything negative about it. I was jealous. The entire time I was thinking that the Russians had a better product than they are pushing here in the USA. I was so happy for find your substack. I am no longer jealous. Russia is poisoning its citizens just like every other country. I am a pure blood and plan to remain one. My solution for the past …..seems like a lifetime now, years has been to keep my innate immune system at optimal levels through healthy eating and daily vitamins as recommended by numerous Covid protocols endorsed by doctors speaking out against the jabs. The jabs are causing irreparable harm and damage to peoples immune systems.
I’m aware that vast numbers of Russians are opposed to the QR systems and jabs for themselves and their children, however they desperately need to hear your voice. Yes, VAERS is bad and vastly under utilized but it’s better than no system at all.