Russia's banking system has SWIFT alternative ready
The digital ruble is a game-changer that will significantly change the game
All responsible internet pundits agree: The Bank of Russia’s CBDC will allow Moscow to run laps around the Collective West’s feckless sanctions as Jerome Powell cries and cries like a little baby.
Unfortunately, some people—a deranged, probably Soros-funded minority—continue to propagate the hideous lie that the digital ruble isn’t absolutely essential to Russia’s survival.
Lucien Cerise recently reminded us that the “creation of a digital financial transaction system alternative to SWIFT” is a matter of life and death for Moscow—and this is why it is totally irresponsible and illegal to question the prudence of the digital ruble.
The internet’s best thinkers agree with him.
In August, Simplicius the Thinker—who is paid thousands of dollars each month just to Think!—cited an article from reader-funded RT.com as proof that the digital ruble will cut through Western sanctions like an As Seen On TV katana effortlessly decapitating a leather boot.
The Bank of Russia announced its intention to create the digital ruble in October 2020 and before then Moscow had no way of bypassing SWIFT. These were dark times.
This is an indisputable RT.com fact. Just examine this news article about the Bank of Russia’s SWIFT-bypassing Financial Messaging System (SPFS), which was created in 2014 and paved the way for Russia’s Mir payment system:
But SPFS was just a temporary solution to sanctions and has no practical application outside of Russia, and this is why we need the digital ruble…the digital…ruble…my precious….my precious….
Double dipping is going on and it's more "trick" than treat:
