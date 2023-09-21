Edward Slavsquat

Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
Sep 21, 2023

Double dipping is going on and it's more "trick" than treat:

Riley Waggaman on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell - 21 September 2023 : https://tntradiolive.podbean.com/e/riley-waggaman-on-perspective-with-jesse-zurawell-21-september-2023/

impy's avatar
impy
Sep 21, 2023

The policy of adding fluoride to the public water supply was discontinued in Russia in 1990..(at least officially).

The side effect is that peasants without their diets being supplemented with this neuro-toxin are annoyingly clever and tirelessly point out government lies (this includes a certain Russian from California who responds to name Riley and who is yet to be seen in proper attire - Adidas track suit)

If Russian government is ready and willing to kill people with vaccines, surely for the greater good the water is about to taste a little funny in Russia again.

