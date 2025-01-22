As you probably know from reading Aussie Cossack, the White Hats in the Russian government are currently in the process of outmaneuvering the 5th Columnists as part of a decades-long special operation to withdraw Moscow from the World Health Organization and establish a Multipolar World Order based on human dignity and national sovereignty.

Most of these activities have been carried out in the shadows using judo-like tactics so as not to attract suspicion from the clueless Unipolar Globalists.

That is … until now.

My sources inside the Kremlin have confirmed and reconfirmed that Trump’s “intention” of terminating Washington’s membership in the WHO has compelled this secretive group of turbo-patriots to go public with their carefully executed plan.

Buckle up because the game is about to change. This time for real, though.

Is your seatbelt on?

State Duma Chairman and certified mega-patriot Vyacheslav Volodin fired the opening salvo in the war of LIGHT vs DARKNESS:

The auto-translated headline could be more precise. “Volodin criticized US withdrawal from WHO” is a more accurate headline. Anyway: CHECKMATE. source: gazeta.ru

The gloves are off. Volodin EVISCERATED Washington for “looking out for [its] own interests” and not caring about global health:

It was the US that started the WHO, and now they’ve left. This again is them looking out for their own interests. Don’t think they are concerned about the health of the people of the world.

check and mate.

But then Volodin activated BEAST MODE:

“Many countries that longingly looked up to them and did everything Washington said could end up hostage to Washington’s policies,” Volodin noted. At the same time, according to him, Russia “does not bend to the changing world and the policies of the United States of America.”

The head of Russia’s lower house of parliament reminded his fellow patriots that Russia’s president “will defend the interests of our state just as he did in the most difficult years before.”

That’s really what differentiates Russia from the Collective West. In Russia, an adult is in the driver’s seat.

But we’re getting side-tracked.

Alexei Kurinny, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, dropped a massive TRUTH BOMB in response to Trump’s executive order:

This is what responsible statecraft looks like:

In terms of funding, there will be something serious. Because the United States is about a third of the WHO budget revenue. Therefore, a number of programs, including those of a global nature, will have to be cut to provide medical care to underdeveloped countries.

Devastating. Bill Gates will have to sleep with one eye open for the rest of his life.

Meanwhile, ungrateful citizens who don’t want to be tormented by health-destroying WHO “guidelines” have been reduced to writing appeals to Russia’s Health Ministry, which along with Russia’s Foreign Ministry—and the entire federal government, actually—remains a committed and faithful servant of the WHO.

Some of these disgruntled anti-Russia Russians have been venting on a popular Russian internet forum. A sampling of recent hate speech:

I’ll never forget the QR-code fascism in Russia in 2021…

Russia will definitely not get out of this shit [withdraw from the WHO], there are too many interested snouts in the government … I would publicly, like robbers, chop off the hands of all sorts of authorities who issued fines for not wearing muzzles, and the degenerates who blackmailed workers to force them to inject poison.

And the top comment:

Ours [Moscow] won’t leave [the WHO]. Because independence and common sense are only in words.

Don’t worry. I have already reported these maliciously truthful comments to the relevant authorities.

Until next time.