October 26, 2021: “Resolutions on the introduction of mandatory vaccination against a new coronavirus infection for certain categories of citizens have already been adopted in all regions of Russia , said Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor”. This never happened, according to Mr. Aussie Cossack. (source: RUSSIAN STATE MEDIA )

In a very lively livestream with Rolo Slavskiy on Thursday, Aussie Cossack (real name: Simeon Boikov) claimed the Russian government has never “forced” COVID vaccines on in its citizenry—including military personnel.

He is wrong, and if he cares about the truth—which I’m sure he does—he will correct this false claim.

Before I type another word, I want to apologize to my readers for having to revisit a topic I’ve covered 10,000 times in agonizing detail. I mean this sincerely: I’m very sorry. However, as you will soon discover, it is necessary for me to restate observable reality for the 10,001st time.

So instead of being annoyed with me, please pity me, and be grateful that you are not me—a lowly blogger trapped in an internet Sisyphus torture simulation probably designed by DARPA to make me go insane and do something really crazy, like turn off my computer and go for a walk.

The exchange between Slavskiy and Boikov should be watched in full. But for our purposes I would like to draw your attention to comments Boikov made starting at around the 11:10 mark, after Rolo recommended my blog (I appreciate the shout-out, sir):

I don’t recommend [Edward Slavsquat]. That’s damaging. What he does is actually disinformation. What he does is very carefully calculated informational attacks designed on undermining the pro-Russian sentiment from the worldwide freedom movement. There’s a reason why that bloke is hiding in Georgia—I think that’s where he is. Because if he was in the territory of Russia, he would be apprehended. What he’s doing is very destructive. And actually there are a few ex-Russia Today employees that turned on Russia or turned on their employer and turned on Russian interests, which is a problem for RT and their recruitment process. So the guy I just mentioned: I disagree with him. He’s written plenty of disinformation. He writes things like: Russian soldiers are mobilized and then forcibly vaccinated. That’s just simply not true. It’s not true. There is no requirements, or no one is forcing vaccines in Russia. In fact, even during the pandemic, where in the West there was quite aggressive pro-vaccine government policies, in Russia people were just treating it as a joke. At the very maximum, I think the official number, and I’m sure someone can let me know in the comments section, I think the official number was only about 38% total vaccinated in Russia, officially. But, however, that number was including—many Russians just bought fake certificates. There’s a huge black market, and if people needed to prove they were vaccinated or whatnot—no one really took it seriously. Nobody cared about vaccination to the extent that that bloke you mentioned thinks. That’s disinformation being spread about Russia being some type of a big supporter of the World Health Organization and forced vaccinations and stuff—that’s just simply not true. And I would not be surprised if we investigated further that the people who are writing that, who are generating that narrative, are actually being led by the CIA or pro-American some type of think tanks or institutions or interests, in order to remove that support that Russians have throughout the worldwide freedom movement, the worldwide anti-vaccination movement.

Soak it all in. A glimpse into my cursed life. What did I do to deserve this? Oh, plenty.

OK, I guess I will repeat the obvious—again. This is the last time, though. I’m serious.

Let’s calmly dissect Boikov’s comments, with extreme patience and good cheer—our “secret sauce” here at Edward Slavsquat.

I don’t recommend [Edward Slavsquat]. That’s damaging. What he does is actually disinformation. What he does is very carefully calculated informational attacks designed on undermining the pro-Russian sentiment from the worldwide freedom movement. There’s a reason why that bloke is hiding in Georgia—I think that’s where he is. Because if he was in the territory of Russia, he would be apprehended.

We’ll return to the “disinformation” accusation in a moment.

As for “undermining the pro-Russian sentiment from the worldwide freedom movement”: Let’s pretend such a “movement” actually exists, and that it has a president, some kind of central committee in charge of organizing bake sales, and a duck-lipped social media intern who does absolutely nothing. The standard organizational structure.

My assumption—but please correct me if I’m mistaken—is that this coalition of global freedom fighters opposes all forms of bio-tyranny, regardless of where it might pop up on Google Maps—which is why it is “worldwide”.

So, how would this international movement of freedom lovers feel about this? …

In September 2021, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that in all countries of the world, including Russia, “the unvaccinated will live less comfortably than the vaccinated.” He also applauded compulsory injection decrees that were being introduced by the regions. Eventually, every region in the country introduced some form of mandatory vaccination. ( source )

… or this?

The alleged developer of genetic AstraZeneca clone Sputnik V, Alexander Gintsburg, advocated for open discrimination against unvaccinated Russians (in the form of digital health passes and other restrictions) in an interview with Izvestia on November 8, 2021. Less than 24 hours after making these hideous comments, Gintsburg was awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky by Vladimir Putin. ( source )

Forgive my curiosity, but how would the global crusade for freedom feel about this? …

In January 2022, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Rossiyskaya Gazeta that Russians should get used to the idea of health passes, comparing them to a new “clothing style.” (source: RG.ru )

How might the worldwide freedom movement respond to this? …

A quick reminder for those who recently escaped Boikov’s maze of claptrap: By November 1, 2021, every region in Russia had introduced a QR-coded “health pass” system—which in itself represented “regionalized” open discrimination and coercive vaccination. This wasn’t enough for the federal government, however.

In the same month, the State Duma began working on a “national” QR code system. This legislation—which would have represented federally enforced de facto compulsory COVID vaccination for nearly all Russian adults—triggered a huge public outcry.

Despite massive grassroots opposition, the proposed bill passed its first reading in the State Duma in mid-December 2021. The next day, TASS reported:

In speaking of the adoption of vaccination certificates, Putin noted that, contrary to expectations, he cannot announce that QR codes are unnecessary. “I cannot end this on the note expected by certain social organizations and figures, taking into account both moral motivations and the duties of my office,” said the head of state, pointing to the continuing complications in the fight against coronavirus.

I could do this all day, but I won’t. You get the point.

(For those who don’t know: The national health pass law was eventually shelved after it became clear that more than 90% of Russians opposed it. Following many other countries around the world, Russia began gradually easing its most extreme “health measures” in early February 2022. However, some regions continued to cling to their QR code systems—even as enforcement became increasingly arbitrary. It wasn’t until mid-April 2022 that the country was completely QR code-free.)

Question: If there is a “worldwide freedom movement” against medical tyranny, why would it blindly support the Russian government? Why is Moscow deserving of such unconditional support when its handling of the “pandemic” was in near-lockstep with the Collective West’s own “health” measures?

During peak pandemic hysteria, the main difference between Russia and the Collective West was that in Russia, people openly defied and ignored the rules. Security guards were stabbed for asking for QR codes. But this is a testament to the greatness of the Russian people—and not their garbage government, which, like basically every government on Earth, imposed medical fascism on its grateful citizens.

Obviously, I would certainly hope this merry band of global freedom champions would support the Russian people in their struggle to oppose the same kind of “public health” terrorism being carried out across the globe. That’s a bit different, though.

Since the “worldwide freedom movement” isn’t real, and Russians are, I don’t see how any normal person could object to me writing about the health-destroying realities of Moscow’s “public health” policies.

Sorry for yelling.

At the peak of Virus Tyranny in Russia, I was doing my utmost to relay what was happening on the ground in Moscow. I even went to a conference hosted by Russia’s Doctors for Truth. I know Mr. Boikov was fighting Vax Despotism in Australia during the same time, which is admirable and praiseworthy. So what’s the problem here? I thought we were on the same Team?

Let’s quickly address the rest of Boikov’s mouth-dribbles.

Bro. I’m not “hiding” in Georgia. At any given time, there is about a 25% chance I am sitting in one of Tbilisi’s five hookah lounges. If you want to hire Project Veritas to ambush me, I will be in one of those five locations. You can also try searching Georgian restaurants that serve beans, but admittedly there are a lot of those in Tbilisi.

Everyone who reads this blog knows this. I bet even the Australian Royal Secret Kangaroo Service knows this. Boikov makes it sound like I’m squatting in a spider hole in the Tbilisi suburbs—like some kind of Georgian Saddam Hussein—as I await my inevitable capture by the “worldwide freedom movement”.

Actually, next week I am leaving Tbilisi—hopefully forever—for a place that actually has a functioning Russian consulate/embassy, in order to acquire a new visa so that I can return to Russia and be reunited with my son. I have no reason to believe this process will be hindered in any way. On the contrary, I have very good reason to believe this process will be a smooth and pleasant affair.

That’s all you need to know. Frankly, it’s none of your business anyway. I’ll keep you posted, though.

Just a quick observation before we continue to the next tragic blockquote: “If he was in the territory of Russia, he would be apprehended”—this is actually a clownish liberal talking point completely divorced from reality.

If you actually think Russians are not allowed to publicly condemn Moscow’s relationship with the WHO, or call Herman Gref a retard, or criticize various aspects of government policy, I would urge you to put your thinking cap back on and try again.

There are many popular, independent Russian news outlets—run by individuals living in Russia—which report everything this blog reports, but in the Russian language. As all veteran Slavsquat readers know, this blog is heavily influenced by Russian-language media. Almost every blog post I type cites at least one report written by a Russian inside Russia. Since this is a blog about Russia, I think this is a very logical and appropriate habit.

Why would I be “apprehended” for stepping foot on Russian soil, when there are currently thousands of Russians already in Russia, writing everything I write? But I digress.

Why is Boikov spreading dangerous and damaging lies about press freedom in Russia? Very odd.

Next.

What he’s doing is very destructive. And actually there are a few ex-Russia Today employees that turned on Russia or turned on their employer and turned on Russian interests, which is a problem for RT and their recruitment process.

I’m not going to spend too much time on this one. If you want to know the series of events that led to my decision to quit my job as a “senior editor” (newsroom errand boy) at RT, you can read this. And please do read it if you haven’t already, because it explains in very plain language how this blog came into existence, and how I feel about the current state of affairs, in Russia and the world in general.

But just to avoid any misunderstanding: I left RT in August 2021—long before the start of the Not-War.

Of course, while sugarcoating the crimes committed against the Russian people in the name of “public health”, RT made itself a platform for disaffected Westerners to criticize their own governments’ COVID policies. There’s a lesson here, somewhere.

In November 2021, RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan posted a series of totally schizo social media messages, telling her unvaxxed friends and acquaintances to stay away from her, and accusing them of being child killers. Something like that. She is seriously the worst.

A month later, Russian-language RT smeared Russian activists who had questions about the country’s untested genetic injections and opposed compulsory vaccination decrees as “enemies of the people”—a term in Russia commonly associated with the Stalin-era Purges.

Boikov seems very upset that I quit RT. Personally, I think it was the best choice I ever made. Also, if you listen to his entire livestream with Rolo, he later concedes that RT is mostly awful, and Simonyan is probably a traitor for keeping silent on June 24 (which I wrote about!).

So I’m not even sure why Boikov brought up my past work at Libtard-Fink RT, and probably you didn’t need to read the last six paragraphs. Sorry about that.

Next.

So the guy I just mentioned: I disagree with him. He’s written plenty of disinformation. He writes things like: Russian soldiers are mobilized and then forcibly vaccinated. That’s just simply not true. It’s not true. There is no requirements, or no one is forcing vaccines in Russia.

Finally, we have arrived at the Big Question: Were vaccines being “forced” in Russia, and were Russian soldiers required to get injected? [Jeopardy tune. Do you hear it?]

Yes and yes—but the second yes has an important footnote which we will discuss.

Really, at this point in the blog post you should have been able to piece together that Russia did in fact have mass compulsory vaccination that covered the entire country (but it was introduced at the regional level, and so it’s not the federal government’s fault, even though Putin publicly supported the creation of a national cattle-tag).

You can read this if you’re still on the fence, somehow.

And if you think this was all sneaky “maskirovka” to trick the globalists, why were there still unvaxxed Russians who were barred from returning to work in … January 2023?

Another interesting question is why were “regional” compulsory vaccination decrees adopted en masse immediately after the State Duma elections in September 2021, and how did the IMF magically predict this would happen?

Inquisitive minds might also ask why Russian Deputy Finance Minister Timur Maksimov told reporters at an IMF/World Bank summit in October 2021 that “until all countries are vaccinated in the required proportion, the world will not return to the old normal.”

Because Moscow is leading the “worldwide freedom movement”? Sure, why not?

Understanding the very easy-to-understand reality of compulsory COVID vaccination in the Russian military might require more than one braincell, so if that sounds too taxing, you might want to dip out here.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense made COVID vaccination mandatory for all personnel—including conscripts—in June 2021.

At the end of September, your correspondent typed up a short Telegram message wondering if this policy would also apply to the 300,000 Russians who had just been mobilized.

On October 3, numerous Russian media reports popped up announcing that regional authorities were planning on vaxxing mobilized reservists.

In fact, even famous American expat Tim Kirby—who is currently in intense negotiations with my attorney—admitted that the Russian military was gearing up to inject their new recruits.

source: Tim Kirby Russia Hardcore (“A certain counter voice is finally telling the truth” — God bless you, Tim Kirby.)

What ended up happening is that the Russian Ministry of Defense changed its mind.

By the way: The moment I received official confirmation of this decision, I wrote about it. I was very glad to share this information, because I didn’t want more Russian military personnel to be injected with a useless and dangerous experimental genetic drug.

If you want to keep pretending that basically every member of Russia’s military wasn’t coercively vaxxed up to their eyeballs before this moment in time, that’s your prerogative. To help clear up common misconceptions, I wrote an article detailing the Russian military’s compulsory COVID vaccination policy—which actually began before it was “official”. It’s a very distressing and troubling story.

Next.

In fact, even during the pandemic, where in the West there was quite aggressive pro-vaccine government policies, in Russia people were just treating it as a joke. At the very maximum, I think the official number, and I’m sure someone can let me know in the comments section, I think the official number was only about 38% total vaccinated in Russia, officially. But, however, that number was including—many Russians just bought fake certificates. There’s a huge black market, and if people needed to prove they were vaccinated or whatnot—no one really took it seriously. Nobody cared about vaccination to the extent that that bloke you mentioned thinks.

As of February 17, 2023, 54.4% of the adult population in Russia has been “fully vaccinated against coronavirus”, and 60.3% of the population has received at least one component of the “vaccine”.

Boikov—why would Russians need to “prove they were vaccinated” IF THERE WERE NO VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS IN RUSSIA? “For travel” isn’t even a good reason, because most countries had very tight border controls in 2021 (when most Russians got vaxxed), and the vast majority of EU states (the places where Russians would most likely want to visit) didn’t recognize Sputnik V. Why exactly is a mystery because it’s basically the same disgusting goo as AstraZeneca.

(If you need a refresher course on the amazing health benefits of this unproven slurry, read this.)

Next.

That’s disinformation being spread about Russia being some type of a big supporter of the World Health Organization and forced vaccinations and stuff—that’s just simply not true.

If Moscow is not a big supporter of the World Health Organization, why did senior representatives of the Russian government travel to Geneva in May to tell a room full of vile health bureaucrats that Moscow was a big supporter of the World Health Organization?

Stop.

Meanwhile, Boikov is sharing irrelevant, more-than-one-year-old Politico articles, which only serve as embarrassing reminders that Moscow doesn’t want to leave the WHO.

Actual, objective disinformation—reaching an audience at least 10x the size of Edward Slavsquat. Any comments, Mr. Aussie Cossack? (source: #AussieCossack Telegram Channel )

Who is spreading “disinformation” here, buddy?

Next.

And I would not be surprised if we investigated further that the people who are writing that, who are generating that narrative, are actually being led by the CIA or pro-American some type of think tanks or institutions or interests, in order to remove that support that Russians have throughout the worldwide freedom movement, the worldwide anti-vaccination movement.

When all else fails.

I have an offer for Mr. Boikov: I will compile a dossier on myself. A very detailed one. Then he can comb over it with the “liaison officer” (FSB agent) stationed at the Russian consulate in Sydney, where he currently resides.

Honestly, Boikov: I think you will be very bored by the result. But if you choose to character-assassinate me anyway, I will volunteer to help fact-check your monstrously dumb attack against my person before you go public with it. Judging by your Telegram channel, I know you take the truth very seriously, and I want to do everything in my power to maintain your flawless track record.

Let’s wrap this up.

During his chat with Rolo, Boikov fantasized about dragging me by “the scruff of my neck” to some deranged pub, where he would talk some sense into me.

I’d be happy to talk at your earliest convenience, Boikov. But first, a few prerequisites:

You have to issue a public message admitting that the Russian government did in fact adopt policies that “forced” Russians to get vaccinated, including military personnel. You need to delete that Telegram post (disinformation) I mentioned earlier. You must publicly state that, as things currently stand, there is no evidence I am a member of the CIA (dossier pending). Stop attacking people who have every right to relay what patriotic Russians inside Russia are saying about their own country.

If these conditions are met, let’s set up a Zoom call or something. We can talk about whatever you want. Do you like beans?

Sincerely,

Riley

I don’t know how much more of this I can take. The DARPA simulation is winning.