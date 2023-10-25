Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rich Slutzky's avatar
Rich Slutzky
Oct 25, 2023

That's not exactly reassuring. One of the biggest critiques I have of western biopharm is the desire to keep inconvenient truths secret. It is sad but no surprise that Russia and the west are not so dissimilar after all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Sasha's avatar
Sasha
Oct 25, 2023

Making the "vaccine" mandatory for state employees, points at the same goal pursued in the West, that they do not reach age of retirement and start getting their pensions....be them public or private...

Who is the major investor in Western "vaccines" ,and at the same time manages several pension private funds? BlackRock....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture