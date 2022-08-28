Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
Aug 28, 2022

Excellent post. From the beginning this has been an international planetary coup. Patriotism is one thing but nationalism to the exclusion of we the people around this globe is insane. Being as human as possible in the face of this is a path forward, if a vulnerable one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Aug 28, 2022

Sadly with any one that has blind optimism, they trust heroes that say what they want to hear.

We all want to believe that there's someone fighting the corruption, but when trump or putin etc talk the talk while doing the opposite, those of us who have healthy skepticism give up on that false hope.

People like this guy, Luongo, Ehret, and others are blinded by faith. That's why they can excuse china's lockdowns as a good thing while ignoring that con-vid was at most like the flu.

And many doctors who question the con-vid shots still promote the equally useless flu shots as safe and effective. Same blind faith, even when they see some corruption, they think it's an isolated case haha.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
99 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture