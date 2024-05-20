They’ve been dreaming of this moment for a long, long time.

Mikhail Mishustin’s new government—which is actually just the old government, but with a new mandate to digitally transform Russia—just made two announcements that the mainstream media is doing everything it possibly can to hide from you.

They don’t want you to know that the game is about to change from unipolar to multipolar. Change is in the air and they don’t want you to know that.

The Ministry of Digital Development revealed on May 18 that it is moving forward with its plan to create a “unified video surveillance platform”. The centralized surveillance hub will collect and analyze “Safe City” surveillance footage from across the Russian Federation.

Globalists beware: Algorithms that are watching your face will soon be connected to a Unified Face-Watching System. And if you threaten “the timeliness of garbage removal”, you will be apprehended:

In mid-March, the head of the Ministry of Digital Development, Maksut Shadayev, said that every third video surveillance camera out of more than 1 million installed as part of the “Safe City” program in Russia is connected to a facial recognition system, and all cameras on the roads automatically recognize license plates. According to Shadayev, video surveillance technologies, in addition to security, are used to monitor the maintenance of improvement facilities, the cleanliness of streets, and the timeliness of garbage removal.

The Ministry of Digital Development first floated the idea of creating a centralized surveillance hive in December.

Yes, things are moving quickly now.

As Prime Minister Mishustin said just last week, “Accelerating the pace of digitalization allows us to implement the most progressive ideas in the shortest possible time.”

He actually said that in July 2021 in a recorded address for Herman Gref and Klaus Schwab’s Cyber Polygon conference.

Good times.

The second piece of big news is that 5G “test zones” will be introduced in every corner of Russia. Interfax has the details, also from May 18:

Test zones for fifth-generation mobile communication networks (5G) will appear in the Russian Federation before 2030 as provided for by the draft national program “Data Economy and Digital Transformation of the State,” said Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Development of the Russian Federation Dmitry Ugnivenko. “Before 2030, pilot zones will appear in every subject of the Russian Federation, and in 16 cities with more than 1 million residents, commercial networks will appear that will provide services on fifth-generation networks,” Ugnivenko said on Saturday at the Russia exhibition and forum. . In addition, the deputy minister said that it is planned to create a unified Internet of Things (IoT) network, which will generally allow managing remote sensors and ensuring data collection remotely without human intervention, collecting “big data” into a single infrastructure …

All of this is being carried out as part of the “Data Economy and Digital Transformation” program commissioned by the Kremlin.

Remember when people were claiming that Putin was waging a top secret shadow war against 5G?

I remember.

No, Putin did not ban 5G. Sorry about that Edward Slavsquat · August 8, 2023 Some people are not fond of 5G, because its powerful radio waves (or whatever; I’m not a scientist) could be harnessed by our beloved governments to usher in Skynet, and to murder all the birds—or so some people claim. And so it is not surprising to your Moravia correspondent that some people expressed… Read full story

Still, I think it’s too soon to say where the Russian government stands on this issue. It’s possible that 5G towers are being installed across Russia so that Putin can keep a close eye on this controversial technology. “Keep your friends close and your enemies closer”, as they say.

And now I must go toil in the dirt for ten hours as millions of mosquitoes violate me. So far, I’ve tilled a grand total of 1 square centimeter. The village Five Year Plan is not off to a great start, let’s just put it that way.

The Q&A will be published this week. I’m very sorry for the wait.

Other blog goodies coming soon.