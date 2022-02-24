The culling continues as scheduled.

By Riley Waggaman, a Moscow-based writer and former “senior editor” at RT

Well, it happened.

Several hours ago, Putin announced a “special military operation” to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

If you’re prepared to go to war to stop a purported resurgence of Nazism next door, we assume the following must also be true:

The Russian government spares no expense to ensure the dignity and comfort of those who fought in and lived through the Great Patriotic War. After all, these are the OG Nazi fighters. Since fighting Nazis is apparently a top priority for the Kremlin, veterans who defended the Soviet Union from Nazi extermination are obviously treated as royalty. The Russian government abhors human experimentation and other vile crimes often associated with Nazi Germany.

It would be very strange for Russia to use military force to “de-Nazify” Ukraine if the above statements were not true. Is that fair to say?

Well, are these statements true? Let’s have a look.

The New Normal.

Twenty-six percent of Russians who lived through the Great Patriotic War have died over the past year-and-a-half—more than 310,000 people. This is not normal.

Mortality in Russia is at a record high—it hasn’t been this high since… the Great Patriotic War:

Sounds like Russians are already under attack. But from whom? Hint: Not Ukraine.

Just like every other government on earth, the Russian government has used COVID as a pretext to deprive people of routine medical care. Even pregnant women have been denied medical screenings. Public health!

Meanwhile, “COVID” patients—many of them elderly and unable to take care of themselves—are isolated in “red zones” where they are essentially left to die.

One notable example: A man from Tomsk posed as a doctor so he could gain entry to a local “red zone” and take care of his criminally neglected grandmother:

When I entered the ward, my grandmother was covered in urine and feces. Her mouth was covered in vomit, an oxygen tube on her forehead,” said the Tomsk resident. “The situation in the hospital is terrible: women are asking for water. I had the feeling that I was in jail. A slaughterhouse. The doctors say they are overloaded, but the wards are half empty. Why are patients treated like pigs? I asked one nurse why he could not change the patients' underwear, he replied that he was too lazy.” … They offered me money so that I would shut up, or they would tighten the screws. I refused, the screws were tightened, my grandmother died. […] Sergey said that he was raised by his grandmother. She survived the Great Patriotic War, she was a pensioner and an honored teacher, and he just wanted a “quiet death” for her at home.

At Kommunarka hospital—the home of Moscow’s main COVID ward—patients are reportedly forced to undergo medical treatments that they do not consent to. Families who have lost loved ones to Kommunarka’s COVID “treatments” have asked authorities to investigate what appears to be widespread medical malpractice.

In fact, many of Russia’s so-called “COVID” deaths have resulted from hospital-acquired “superinfections” that cause sepsis. We know this because Denis Protsenko, the chief physician at Kommunarka, openly acknowledged it:

COVID deaths are… hospital-acquired “superinfections.”

Protsenko has become a celebrity doctor in Russia; in June he gave a prophetic interview to RT calling for compulsory vaccination—just a few hours before compulsory vaccination was announced in Moscow. That’s quite a crystal ball.

Less than a week later, he agreed to run for parliament on the United Russia ticket after receiving a telephone call from Putin.

A well-deserved phone call.

If Putin is so passionate about honoring the legacy of those who sacrificed their lives to defeat fascism, maybe he should nominate Protsenko for prison—you know, for murdering war veterans—instead of hand-picking him for a seat in the State Duma? Just a suggestion.

An all-out war on human dignity

What about human experimentation? Surely, Putin’s Nazi-hunting government would never approve of something so disgusting?

Not only did the Kremlin endorse coercive medical experimentation on the population, Putin claimed he had a moral duty to support a national medical apartheid system (a legislative initiative so unpopular that the State Duma was eventually forced to abandon it).

A crime. It’s that simple.

In Russia, human experimentation is complimented by a total lack of transparency.

There is no VAERS-like database for reporting suspected adverse events and the government is either withholding, or unwilling to collect, data on reported side effects.

The Russian government has argued it would be “inappropriate” to publish information on the number of deaths among Sputnik-injected Russians because this data “may cause a negative attitude towards vaccination.”

The ministry of health has also insisted it cannot reveal the results of clinical trials for Sputnik V and other domestic “vaccines” because such information is “confidential and contains information constituting a trade secret.”

According to Putin, “not a single serious case of complications” has been registered since the start of Russia’s nationwide vaccine rollout nearly a year ago.

And thank goodness, because now Russian children are being subjected to the same 100% safe and effective medical experiments.

In early November, Alexander Gintbsurg—the scam artist who “developed” Sputnik V—said the Russian government must ensure a “line is drawn” to “sharply distinguish” between Sputniked Citizens and No-Jab Vermin.

Hours later, Putin awarded Gintsburg the Order of Alexander Nevsky. The honor was bestowed upon the accomplished scientist in recognition of his “years-long dedicated work.”

Gintsburg and Putin. Uniting Russia.

If Putin is committed to protecting Russians from true evil, he should start his crusade at home. Actually, he needs to. Otherwise this is all total bullshit and will accomplish absolutely nothing—apart from making life more intolerable.

It’s really that simple.