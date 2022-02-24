Edward Slavsquat

2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Feb 24, 2022

Great post Edward. I reposted it if you don't mind, with a brief comment at the end:

An Interesting Take on Putin & Denazification: War begins. But why?

https://2ndsmartestguyintheworld.substack.com/p/an-interesting-take-on-putin-and?utm_source=url

1 reply by Edward Slavsquat
TheTaoOfAnarchy
Feb 25, 2022

Here is my full 5 cents:

https://thetaoofanarchy.substack.com/p/the-plan-is-much-wider-and-deeper?utm_source=url

The Plan is Much Wider and Deeper Than What They Publicly Said

1- Why did they throw "everything of their grand plan" on your faces?

Are THEY so bluntly condescending "honest" to you with contempt or THEY set up a red-herring?

-Remember and bear in mind that Putin is no longer young . But He used to be young when Yelsin put him in power presumably with the consent/order of the Russian Jewish oligarchs!

2-Why and How did they choose these individuals as "young leaders" mostly just by being "rich" by crook either of their own and/or their criminal forebears/families (i.e princes and princesses, heirs and heiresses)?

3-Given ALL THE PROOFS and EVIDENCES of the whole system of government authority, regardless of political labels, is flawed, corruptive, and so destructive to humanity by nature and by design, the question must come down to one and one only question: WHAT ARE WE GOING TO DO?

The so-called Nuremberg 2.0 is either wishful thinking, hopium, and/or red-herring. Please just look back at the original Nuremberg trials (November 20, 1945 – October 1, 1946) with the Paper Clips Operation in context, one would see that such "justice" made by the VICTORS was truly a farce, if not totally criminal and atrocious fraud.

OMHO, the Original Nuremberg was just a cruel, coward vengeance and a deception to cover the true atrocities committed by the so-called Allied forces on the ordinary German, Italian, and Japanese peoples before and after the War!

The Bombing of Dresden and the nuking of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are just two major crimes among many war crimes committed by the Allied forces. (If you do care to educate yourself here is one of further reading Germans War by John Wear)

Audio book

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/3zalu16lza3r3/Music

Read the book in FULL at Unz Review

https://www.unz.com/book/john_wear__germanys-war/

