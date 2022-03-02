Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl's avatar
Jeffrey Strahl
Mar 3, 2022

Thanks for this EXCELLENT blog. Found out about it via my friend Tessa Lena. Totally antagonistic to the policies pushed by US elites, been so for 50 years. But also antagonistic to the many in the Great Set "resistance" who think Putin is a good guy simply because he's confronting the US elite.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
M.T.'s avatar
M.T.
Mar 3, 2022

The most intelligent analysis I have read so far. Thank you Mr. Waggaman.

Yes, NATO has been pushing for this scenario. They have poked the Russian nationalists and the Russian military pride, they have let ordinary Russians know that they are the last destination in a path that goes from Baghdad, Belgrade and Damascus, straight into Moscow...It is a very convincing narrative, one that can easily fool those who see NATO for what it is, but one that falls apart the second that one forgets about narratives and looks at real life, at the actions and consequences.

And it is the oldest trick. These days I am remembering facts that I overlooked throughout all of those years that I (regrettably) spent as one of those cheering for the coming multipolar law based order™ lead by Russia and China:

-The support and funds given by the banksters to Lenin and Trostky to support their revolution.

-The transfer of technology to Russia and China by the Western cabal, during a supposed arms race, in the middle of a cold war

-Putin being placed by western stooge Yeltsin, with popularity boosting false flag terror attack and everything

-All those closed door meetings between Putin and Kissinger

It all became transparent with the pandemic™: they are all on the same side. They all might their dog to win the fight, but above all, they all want dog fighting to keep going.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
79 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture