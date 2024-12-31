Most geopolitical analysts agree that the high point of 2024 was putting Susan between two slices of bread. It was pretty much downhill from there.

2024 is almost over and 2025 promises to be even more special.

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham might join BRICS.

A TASS collage that perfectly captures the essence of 2024 ( source / source / source )

Yes, it was a transformative year for NATO-backed death squads—and it was also a fantastic 12 months for the Edward Institute for Village Studies, which is now widely recognized as Novgorod Oblast’s most prestigious unaccredited institution for higher village learning.

There were serious daily setbacks along the way, but no one can deny that the Edward Institute did a lot of important village research in 2024.

I don’t actually know how to accurately summarize these past 366 days (leap year) without violating several Russian laws. So instead, here is a secret video message from me to you which contains INSIDER INTEL that has been CONFIRMED and RECONFIRMED by my White Hat sources inside the Kremlin and the Pentagon. I recommend watching this video on max volume (preferably using noise-cancelling headphones or Dolby surround-sound) if you want to fully understand what’s REALLY happening inside Russia—which is what this blog is about, after all:

