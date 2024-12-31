2024: It could have been worse?
FYI there is another year after this one please prepare accordingly
2024 is almost over and 2025 promises to be even more special.
Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham might join BRICS.
Yes, it was a transformative year for NATO-backed death squads—and it was also a fantastic 12 months for the Edward Institute for Village Studies, which is now widely recognized as Novgorod Oblast’s most prestigious unaccredited institution for higher village learning.
There were serious daily setbacks along the way, but no one can deny that the Edward Institute did a lot of important village research in 2024.
I don’t actually know how to accurately summarize these past 366 days (leap year) without violating several Russian laws. So instead, here is a secret video message from me to you which contains INSIDER INTEL that has been CONFIRMED and RECONFIRMED by my White Hat sources inside the Kremlin and the Pentagon. I recommend watching this video on max volume (preferably using noise-cancelling headphones or Dolby surround-sound) if you want to fully understand what’s REALLY happening inside Russia—which is what this blog is about, after all:
So lovely to hear from you again - it seems ages since you last posted ! You never cease to cause lots of smiles and wry amusement in your writings and manage to elevate and inspire even while informing of most serious matters. How anyone can succeed in making such a spartan lifestyle look enticing and one to be envied is beyond me but you do, and with ease. And those wonderful furry and feathered friends of yours -all living together ; well, not the beefies presumably, you are living my childhood dreams of becoming Pippi Longstocking...you have made them come true for you. May God bless you heaps for this New Year.
Blessed New Year to you and the Edward Institute for Village Studies!
Thanks for everything you do!
Cultivating village life close to the land and caring for home and animal companions is one of the
best ways to fight THEM!
Can't say this often enough!
