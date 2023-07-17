Edward Slavsquat

Stive
Jul 17, 2023

Read Psalm 2. All the kings of the earth, all, are at war with God and Christ. Any left that aren't that pop up , don't live long. Rivalry between powers is only who is higher in Satan's kingdom. There are no good sides even if one side seems better in certain areas. Point made

Rob (c137)
Jul 17, 2023

Ebola is a great cover up for other issues that cause the violent sicknesses.

Remember when they flew back a few Americans that got ebola? 2 of them got better before any treatments... The others got better quickly. It's definitely caused by environmental conditions.

https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/03/the-ebola-virus-part-2/

I'm not sure how they plan to convince people to get a shot for a "virus" that seems to only work in polluted areas of Africa...

