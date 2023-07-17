The genetic precursor to Sputnik V, GamEvac, was never approved for use outside of Russia, even though it was supposed to serve as the platform for Gamaleya’s COVID injection.

For any semi-sane government, the Pandemic should have been a “teachable moment”, and arguably the most important lesson gleaned from this globally coordinated war on public health would be: “We should probably stop with those genetic injections, shouldn’t we?”

Unfortunately there is growing evidence that the Russian government concluded the exact opposite.

Russia’s vax evangelists want a “mRNA vaccine platform” so they can “immunize a patient often, a lot, and for a long time.” We’ll return to this comment in a moment, but first some background.

The Gamaleya Center—the alleged mastermind behind Sputnik V—announced last week that it would begin Phase I trials for FiloPan, a new Ebola “vaccine”.

“The FiloPan vaccine uses a defective adenovirus. It is safe for humans, as it is not able to multiply in the body. It inserts a gene that codes for the Ebola protein, or Marburg. Here, the same principle is applied that was used for vaccination against COVID-19,” Anatoly Altshtein, professor at the Gamaleya Center, told Izvestia.

Now I will explain why this is deeply problematic.

First, the image that Izvestia used does not show FiloPan. It is a photograph of GamEvac and GamEvac-Combi, the Ebola vaccines that were developed almost a decade ago, and purportedly served as the “safe and effective genetic platform” that allowed for the turbo-charged creation of Sputnik V.

Sputnik V’s “proven formula based on an approved Ebola shot” has been a central talking point employed by both Gamaleya and the drug’s main financer, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

RDIF CEO and WEF Young Global Leader Kirill Dmitriev told CNN in August 2020: “We chose the safest approach, it has been extensively tested not only now, but also in the Ebola vaccine that has been approved earlier.”

A month later, Kirill wrote in an op-ed for RT.com: “Russia has benefitted from modifying for COVID-19 an existing two-vector vaccine platform developed in 2015 for Ebola fever, which went through all phases of clinical trials and was used to help defeat the Ebola epidemic in Africa in 2017.”

Both of these statements are hilarious lies, which this blog already meticulously debunked. (Guinea was declared Ebola-free in June 2016 and remained that way for nearly five years. Contrary to Dmitriev’s insane outbursts, there was no Ebola epidemic in need of “defeating” when Gamaleya’s scientists arrived in Guinea in 2017 to begin small-scale tests of their experimental shot, which was tested on about 2,000 Guineans, and only received emergency use authorization in Russia, where there is obviously lots and lots of Ebola.)

TASS, citing Gamaleya director Alexander Gintsburg, reported in December 2020 that “the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, based on the same platform used to develop the Ebola drug, is likely to be able to protect the body for two years.” (Gintsburg quickly changed his tune, explaining that Russians would need “infinite” biannual booster shots to protect themselves from the Virus.)

Of course, we have to ask: If Russia’s original Ebola injection was so amazing, and if it really was a “proven” platform that gave birth to Sputnik V, why would you need to create a new Ebola vaccine? WHY?

Furthermore, why did Mr. Altshtein fail to mention that Sputnik V was allegedly based on a pre-existing Ebola vaccine, and not the other way around?

Even more curious is that Gamaleya actually received approval to begin tests on its “new” Ebola vaccine in October 2022, but is only now injecting FiloPan into 64 adult volunteers.

Russia’s Clinical Trial Authorization Registry (RCT) shows that Phase I trials for FiloPan started on October 10, 2022, and are slated to end on December 30, 2023. And now they’re beginning the trial in … July 2023? A bit odd.

I suspect we’ll be seeing more of this oddness in the very near future.

In a May interview with TASS (that I missed, but discovered while researching this blog post), the deputy director of Gamaleya, Denis Logunov, claimed that FiloPan was developed back in 2017, during Phase I trials for GamEvac-Combi, and was apparently just sitting on a shelf somewhere. Sure, why not?

The whole interview is a real eye-opener, but here are my favorite parts:

TASS: Are African countries interested in these vaccine preparations now? Logunov: Now we are on the way to creating the so-called canned food—the basis for future vaccines. There are especially dangerous pathogens that can pose a threat both in Africa and in the Russian Federation. We must have a set of vaccine preparations, not necessarily brought to mass production, but passed the first and second phases of clinical trials, which can be quickly translated into medical practice if necessary. […] TASS: Do you think a vaccine [for HIV] can appear, given the variability of the virus? Logunov: Of course, we are thinking about it. It is clear that in the last 40 years people have been struggling with the idea of ​​​​creating a vaccine, but so far it has not been very successful. In principle, there is a certain phenomenology that allows you to rely on it in attempts to create new versions of vaccine preparations. Therefore, we need to continue to create vaccines. This is where an mRNA vaccine platform can help—you can immunize a patient often, a lot, and for a long time, even with weak T-cell immunogens. This is where this technology can shine.

To sum up: Russia’s most trusted public health experts want genetic “canned food” that can be spoon-fed to the proles when “dangerous pathogens” appear. And also, an mRNA platform can “help” protect public health, because one of the benefits of mRNA injections is that you can “immunize a patient, often, a lot, and for a long time.” This is where mRNA goo “shines”.

All of this is old news, of course, since Gamaleya announced almost a year ago that it was developing its own mRNA COVID shot (why even bother when you have millions of unused doses of a safe and effective AstraZeneca clone rotting in warehouses?).

Sorry for sounding like a worrywart, but it seems like the plan is to inject everyone, everywhere, forever. Trust the Science.

