Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OnTheJump's avatar
OnTheJump
Feb 25, 2023

Don't know who the "Winners" will be - only know they watch from afar. Smiling.

The "Losers" ?

Everybody that calls Russia or Ukraine "Home".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Natalie's avatar
Natalie
Feb 25, 2023

Reading this with tears in my eyes... So true, so heartbreaking, and so... humane. Thank you Riley.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
79 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture