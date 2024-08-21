Edward Slavsquat
GAME CHANGER: Russia simplifies entry for disaffected Westerners
You can also try walking from Ukraine to Kursk oblast
Aug 21, 2024
Lana the Russian village puppy relaxing in some straw

Hello my beloved internet friends/enemies,

I am once again in Boskovice, Southern Moravia Region, Czechia, home of the infamous Western Town. I decided to record an audio message for you even though I am on vacation. You're welcome.

Moravia is the last place where you can dress up like an Indian

Moravia is the last place where you can dress up like an Indian

This is Edward Slavsquat’s second dispatch from Czechia. (Part I can be found here.) If you read this blog only for Russia-related news, I apologize and you can skip this blog post or even unsubscribe out of disappointment and utter disgust.

Read full story

More soon,

Riley

