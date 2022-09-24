Deep thoughts about Ukraine

Welcome to the first episode of The Worst of All Worlds, a new biweekly audio dispatch featuring Rolo Slavskiy, Marko Marjanović, and your humble Shipwrecked-in-Tbilisi Correspondent.

Today’s episode is about Ukraine. (It’s a country in Eastern Europe near Poland and Belarus.)

The Worst of All Worlds has a Subscribestar. Subscribe?

oh hey Edward WHERE IS OUR Q&A? Where’s your hot take on partial-mobilization? Where’s the final installment of the Putin & COVID series? And is it true that you are writing a Beginner’s Guide to Sputnik V, which will make vax shills scream and flee in terror?

Q&A is dropping tomorrow. Other amazing content coming very, very soon.

Also, thank you to my extremely attractive, elegant and beguiling paid subscribers.