October 18, 2024

Klaus Schwab is on suicide watch after Russia’s central bank announced on Thursday that it is preparing for the large-scale implementation of the digital ruble, colloquially known in the Global South as the CBDC That Cares™, as early as mid-2025.

The Russian government’s official information portal, citing TASS (source: объясняем.рф )

“We are planning to start large-scale implementation of the digital ruble. We are aiming for the middle of next year, but for this to happen, the pilot stage must be completed successfully. And we will move on to mass implementation only when we are sure that everything works as it should,” Elvira Nabiullina, the IMF pin-up model who heads the Bank of Russia, said.

She added that there would be consequences for any Russian bank unable or unwilling to fully embrace this fun new anti-globalist multipolar happy freedom currency.

Many hurtful lies and rumors have been typed about the digital ruble, but rest assured: the Bank of Russia’s CBDC is no different from all the other centralized, programmable digital currencies being peddled by friendly central banks around the world.

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the “full-scale implementation” of the digital ruble, which became Russia’s third form of legal currency a year prior.

Putin’s public endorsement of the Bank of Russia’s CBDC vindicated the most serious thinkers on the internet, including Simplicius The Thinker, who reported in August 2023 that Russia’s CBDC would be used for the Greater Good to defeat the globalists forever.

