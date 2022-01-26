Edward Slavsquat

Natalie
Jan 26, 2022Edited

Ukrainian lawyer Vadym Kobiakov made an inquiry to the Cabinet of Ministers about the results of clinical trials of vaccines that are currently being used in Ukraine and about the state budget funds spent on those vaccines. The response was that 1) the Ministry of Health has NO data about completed clinical trials of any of the covid vaccines used in Ukraine, 2) the funds spent on vaccination cannot be disclosed because "if the Ministry of Health violates the requirements of vaccine suppliers, it may result in their refusal to supply vaccines to Ukraine", thus "the damage from provision of such information outweighs the public interest".

I wonder what the requirements of vaccine suppliers are exactly. I'd really like to know because, well, my taxes paid for these concoctions that I neither want nor need.

Here's the said reply from the Ministry of Health, just for the sake of evidence https://drive.google.com/file/d/1srY6yzkkqdqPNGuBxh_w3wO8e4jlBhmg/view Sorry, I don't have enough time to translate it all.

Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Jan 27, 2022Edited

Ed didn't you get the memo that this is part of 5d chess, to be exactly like your enemy and even help them by promoting their bullshit .

We were always at war with Eurasia

And Emmanuel Goldstein says get the Eurasian shot for freedom!

