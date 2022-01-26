Russia’s unproven genetic injection is compulsory for millions of people. But they don’t get to know if it works or not. That’s a “trade secret.”

By Riley Waggaman, a former “senior editor” (newsroom errand boy) at RT

Please forward this article to anyone who thinks Sputnik V is “safe and effective”:

State Duma Deputy Alexey Kurinny sent an appeal to Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov about the illegality of hiding information about the results of research on Russian vaccines. “The results of clinical trials of Russian vaccines ‘are confidential and contain information constituting a trade secret.’ This is exactly the answer I received from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation in response to my request for the results of clinical trials of domestic vaccines,” Kurinny said on Facebook. At the same time, information is necessary not only for specialists, but also for a wide range of people, the parliamentarian noted. “I sent an appeal to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation about the illegality of hiding socially significant information,” Kurinny wrote. According to the response of the Ministry of Health signed by Sergey Glagolev, “documents and data containing the results of clinical trials submitted to the Russian Ministry of Health are confidential and contain information constituting a trade secret owned by the drug developer and making available such documents to persons who are not drug developers is not provided for by applicable law.”

For those interested, nakanune.ru has a copy of the letter:

(This is why RT publishes braincell-murdering slop about San Marino “studies” and gets excited when Sputnik V is mentioned in passing on Joe Rogan’s podcast: this is all they have.)

For the record, Sputnik V’s hyper-rushed “Phase III” trials will not finish until the end of this year. In February 2021, the Lancet published a report containing 6 months’ worth of interim data. A year has passed. Surely there is some more very encouraging data to share with the world? There is, but it’s a confidential trade secret.

Someone tell RT.

Russia’s health ministry is really on a roll. Less than a week ago, the Russian government announced it would be “inappropriate” to publish information on the number of deaths among people vaccinated against COVID-19:

“such information does not objectively reflect any relationship between deaths and vaccination and may cause a negative attitude towards vaccination.”

Meanwhile, Russian authorities continue to withhold data on post-vaccination complications because transparency is obviously pointless when you’re forcing millions of people to take an unproven genetic injection.

Why such brazen disdain for the Russian people?