A major victory for clot-shot transparency in Russia
Finally, Russia's health ministry explains why it can't be transparent
Imagine the following scenario: you’re the Russian government. You rush out an unproven genetic injection developed in cooperation with a cattle tag-obsessed banker. But there’s a problem: nobody wants it, forcing you to make your genetic slurry compulsory for tens of millions of people.
Naturally, you withhold data on post-vaccination complications because the safety of your unproven goo is unassailable; anyone who whines about the lack of transparency is labeled an internet terrorist. Some internet terrorists create an unofficial VAERS-like system for monitoring vaccine-linked deaths, which of course you shut down as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, you aggressively backpedal on the boastful claims you’ve made about your unproven slurry—turns out it doesn’t do much and might actually be making things worse!
The Russian people begin to grumble. They sense this might be a massive scam. An elected representative asks for rudimentary data to help reassure his constituents that the genetic injection isn’t a scam. But it is a scam, so what do you do?
You say transparency would be “inappropriate” because publicly available data might damage the reputation of your unproven, mandatory slurry:
This is really special:
“Publishing information on the number of deaths among people vaccinated against COVID-19 is inappropriate, since such information does not objectively reflect any relationship between deaths and vaccination and may cause a negative attitude towards vaccination,” the Ministry of Health said in response to a request from State Duma deputy Vladimir Plyakin.
There’s nothing more to type.
Unbelievable….” such information does not objectively reflect any relationship between deaths and vaccination and may cause a negative attitude towards vaccination.” i.e. we don’t want the citizens to know they may be dead, injured or disabled from our jabs as this may discourage people from getting them. That is why it’s inappropriate to publish this data.
It's simply charming how blunt these Russians are. The US authorities take forever to deliver the same ridiculous weaseling, dressed up in rococo filigreed circuitous bullshit. In Russia, one terse paragraph is sufficient.