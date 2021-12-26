Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward Slavsquat's avatar
Edward Slavsquat
Dec 26, 2021

hello friends, I wrote this as a brief overview of the biggest red flags re: Sputnik V. please share if you find it useful. I hope everyone is enjoying the holiday season! :) time for some champagne...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Dec 26, 2021

It's like Pokemon to these morons at gamelaya, they think having all the vaccines give you more powers.... Gotta catch em all

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture