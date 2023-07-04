Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Livci's avatar
Dr Livci
Jul 4, 2023

Riley once again leading the way in the field of 5D denialism and pseudo analysis about Russia. Reputable impartial sources such as Ritter and Margarita Simonyon have respectively proven that the SMO is a high tech, 5th generation, modern, WW1 style trench war of pure attrition and that all deviations from whatever the Kremlin is saying constitute 6th columnist treason and they are also 5D chess in action. Prigozhins not mutiny is a perfect example of this, he is a despicable 6th column NATOCIASBUMOSSAD agent traitor who is also going to lead the assault on Kiev from Belarus which required a 5D plan that could only work if the Russian public was tricked into thinking MoD was incompetent and the country was on the brink of 1917 again.

Riley demonstrates total ignorance about how satellites work in modern WW1 attrition warfare which is also high tech, NATO satellites can be easily fooled with 5D deception. Since Prigozhin and Wagner are NAFOSBU assets thats exactly what the satellites will see. From the satellites perspective the Wagner guys in Belarus will just look like 5th columnist traitors to Russia which they are. So Kiev will never see them coming and VSU wont try and stop them just like the Russian troops didnt try and stop them.

It should be clear by now that unlike Shoigu Riley has no military background whatsoever and that unlike Simonyon he is not an impartial source who only gives safe and reliable information. 5D denialism has no place in the public square as it undermines public trust in convoluted narrative spinning on the part of paid but totally impartial sources such as Peskov, RT, Donbass Devushka, Big Serge, etc etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Edward Slavsquat and others
Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
Jul 4, 2023

"Yevgeny Prigozhin is a businessman. And when the work of his business began to put spokes in the wheels, he decided to show his teeth. Shoigu did not just want to disband the Wagnerites—the [Russian MOD] even encroached on the Wagner base in the Central African Republic. And this is money, contracts and the interest of the Russian elites, for whom Prigozhin works."

This seems like the most plausible explanation for the acrimonious "lost weekend" which yielded nothing except for 13 additional dead young Russian pilots.

Ironically, "13" was the same number of young soldiers blown into very tiny bits when Creepy Joe's neocon nitwit barbarians mismanaged the military exit from Afghanistan.

So once again, we see how soldiers as well as innocent civilians are cavalierly viewed as "collateral damage sacrifices" to money-hungry vampiric war Gods who are never satiated by human blood or the desire for more cash.

These bloodthirsty creatures are sprinkled throughout every continent hating each other, but despising humanity much more. And that's why they're united in establishing a worldwide digital biosecurity surveillance state resembling an open-air prison.

Oh I forgot, happy Independence Day! 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture