Paul Cardin
Aug 12, 2022

What a marvellous summary. The confirmation I needed that no rushed through, fake 'vaccine' can be trusted. East or West, natural immunity is best! Thanks Edward 👏 👏 👏

ERing46Z
Aug 12, 2022

Great recap on VVP's positioning on the S-V rollout and "in-direct enforcement."

He travels that pro-jab high-wire in a very similar manner to DJT, which to me gives both an 'out' to [plausible deniability] as the jab-driven death waves continue emerging. What is missing from VVP's narrative since day-1, however, is nevertheless leveraging against him: prevention and protection via therapeutics, especially Ivermectin. India and Japan formally adopted Ivermectin with proven, safe results. Africa has a long, proven history of regular, safe Ivermectin use. See any cv19 deaths from the highly crowded living conditions Africa? "Exactly." I have yet to read of anyone in RF leadership even mention the use of Ivermectin as a therapeutic, which, IMO, is darkly suspect on its face value. It begs the question: "Are parts, most, or all of RF's leadership engaged on depopulation of its old, weak, and infirm citizens? (Hey NY, MI, and RI governors, I'm lookin' at you)

I await Part II of this excellent S-V rollout recap of the heavy hitters' stated positions with great anticipation, and may we all gain more enlightenment as to just "who is who" in this worldwide game of death.

