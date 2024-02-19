© RIA Novosti / Alexey Danichev

Sputnik V and other Covid vaccines have not undergone the necessary testing and their continued use in Russia is a “crime”, the head of Russia’s League of Patients, Alexander Saversky, said in a February 15 interview with healthcare news portal medzdrav.info.

Saversky, who serves on the Health Ministry’s Ethics Committee for Clinical Approbation and is regularly cited by Russian media, revealed that his organization has collected more than 1,000 reports of deaths linked to “anti-Covid” measures, as well as statements from Russians who developed serious complications after being vaccinated.

“[T]he effectiveness and safety [of Sputnik V] have not been proven, and this represents a formal crime. It is not even necessary to prove any connection with deaths, because it is almost impossible to prove—we don’t know how these vaccines work, since clinical studies have not been completed,” Saversky said.

He told medzdrav.info that despite these red flags, no one will be held responsible for pushing drugs on the population that have not been fully tested.

The science behind Russia’s flagship Covid vaccine is shrouded in secrecy. In January 2022, Russia’s Healthy Ministry refused to disclose the results of Sputnik V’s clinical studies, claiming that the vaccine’s safety and efficacy data were “confidential and contained information constituting a trade secret.”

The Russian government does not maintain a publicly accessible database for documenting post-vaccination complications. Testimonials from doctors and medical professionals, as well as grassroots campaigns to track vaccine-linked injures and deaths, suggest that Sputnik V is comparable to its foreign counterparts in terms of safety. The genetic technologies behind Sputnik V and Western big pharma shots are also similar.

“The two technologies that underpin AstraZeneca’s vaccine and Sputnik V are very similar,” Gamaleya Center director Alexander Gintsburg said in December 2020.

Cooperation between the Russian government and AstraZeneca began shortly after Moscow announced its intention to create a Covid vaccine. Almost a full month before Sputnik V was unveiled to the world, AstraZeneca transferred its “adenoviral vector” to Russian pharma firm R-Pharm as part of a deal to make Russia “one of the hubs for the production and supply of [AstraZeneca’s] vaccine to international markets.”

On December 21, 2020, President Vladimir Putin said Russia’s partnership with AstraZeneca would “protect the life, health and safety of millions of people on the planet as a whole.”

The rapid development and distribution of genetic vaccines plays a central role in Russia’s Sanitary Shield, a program designed to ensure the country’s “biological safety”.

In May 2023, the deputy director of the Gamaleya Center, Denis Logunov, said his institute was creating mRNA “canned food” for future vaccines.

“[W]e need to continue to create vaccines. This is where an mRNA vaccine platform can help—you can immunize a patient often, a lot, and for a long time … This is where this technology can shine,” Logunov said in an interview with TASS.

Logunov’s boss said at the end of January that Russia needed to develop genetic vaccine prototypes in anticipation of “Disease X”.

