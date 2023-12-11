Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Name The Nose Always's avatar
Name The Nose Always
Dec 11, 2023

Global Warming/climate change is right up there with the holohoax: Pure lies from the tribe that wants you dead. Reducing carbon is reducing life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
impy's avatar
impy
Dec 11, 2023

Just yesterday I read the interview with Mr. Miroslav Trnka, Czech climatologist. He is a professor at Mendel University in Brno and a researcher at the Institute of Global Change Research of the Academy of Sciences. His main field is modeling the impacts of climate change on field crops in current and future conditions, he is main coordinator for Czech agriculture. In essence, he has so many awards and medals that it ruins his suit and he qualifies for a Climate Medal of Honor and a Climate Purple Heart.

The interview was your typical weeping about upcoming climate catastrophe. And then he was suddenly asked - What will be this winter like? His response - "This cannot be predicted well in our conditions. It will probably be warmer than the average. And it is still true that even the best forecast models cannot predict well enough how it will be in Central Europe in the coming months."

These jokers cannot even predict weather for upcoming 2-3months but tell you with conviction what will happen in 50 years...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture