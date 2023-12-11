SberClimate. Change is in the air

The 28th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, better known as COP28, is heating up in Dubai. As expected, the conferencegoers are in unanimous agreement that renewable energy scams are very good and carbon is very, very bad.

Sorry for stating the obvious, but Russia’s delegation at COP28 includes a team of elite ESG grifters eco-heroes from Sberbank. It is maybe not so surprising that the bank that created a “Russian branch of the World Economic Forum’s climate initiative” in 2020 is now spearheading Russian “carbon regulation” at a UN conference dedicated to making life insufferable.

Here are some news reports from Russian state media:

Via TASS:

Climate change, according to Sberbank estimates, will annually cause damage to the Russian economy in the amount of 580 billion rubles. This was announced by the bank’s senior vice president for ESG Tatyana Zavyalova. “Being closely involved in assessing climate risks, we preliminary estimate the damage from climate change in Russia from 2023 to 2027 at an average of 580 billion rubles annually,” she said, speaking at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) . Zavyalova also noted that for some regions most susceptible to climate change, annual losses can range from 5% to 6% of gross product. In her opinion, the issue of implementing effective climate policy in Russia and the world is “increasingly moving to the economic plane.”

Also via TASS:

Sber proposed creating a platform within BRICS for discussing the climate agenda among members of the association. This was stated by the bank’s senior vice president for ESG (environmental, social responsibility and corporate governance) Tatyana Zavyalova at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). “In order to create an appropriate platform for resolving interstate issues of managing the climate agenda, for the development of transboundary projects, synchronizing approaches to carbon regulation and developing joint standards for the energy transition, Sber proposes to create a BRICS climate council,” she said.

Sberbank has been very busy over the past few years creating clot-shots, cattle-tags, biometric payment systems, and so much more, as part of the bank’s core mission of creating a safe and convenient “client path” for each and every Russian citizen. Sber’s friendly CEO even takes time out of his busy schedule to chat with Vladimir Putin about how he wants to use AI to transform every aspect of Russian society.

So it’s only natural that Sber should also be intimately involved in the creation of a “BRICS climate council” charged with synchronizing “carbon regulation”. This is what a bank run by a friendly man would do.

WATCH YOUR BACK, CARBON! GREF AND BRICS ARE COMING FOR YOU!