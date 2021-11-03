Give daddy Gintsburg your blood, he wants to make sure you aren't fibbing!

Gamaleya Center director Alexander Gintsburg revealed last week that Sputnik V contains “markers” which can be used to verify someone’s vaccination status, prompting millions of unvaccinated Russians to exclaim: “Now I fully trust that unproven vaccine funded by a World Economic Forum banker.”

Why did Gintsburg decide to creep everyone out? Well, because terrorists on the internet (and Duma deputies) began spreading malicious rumors that Russians were falling ill after getting vaccinated. This is obviously impossible, Gintsburg explained. 80% of “vaccinated” COVID patients are dirty liars who bought fake health certificates—we know this because Sputnik V has special “markers,” he added without elaborating.

It was a creative attempt but the damage control seemed to only make things worse. Numerous Russian media outlets responded to his curious and conspicuously vague disclosure by asking: “What exactly do you mean by markers?”—a reasonable question, in our humble opinion.

As the guy credited with developing Sputnik V, you would think Gintsburg would be eager to set the record straight—especially when his own cryptic remarks fuel panic about the vaccine. Surely, a prompt clarification was in order?

Instead, Gintsburg waited a full seven days… and then claimed there was a cool new blood test that can be used to flag unjabbed vermin:

[The Gamaleya Center has] developed a test for the presence of antibodies in the blood against the membrane protein of the adenovirus Ad26, which will make sure that a person has indeed been vaccinated against COVID-19 .

Sputnik V (and its little brother, Sputnik Light) use Ad26 as a “delivery” system. This is the purported “marker” that Gintsburg was talking about but for some reason didn’t feel like discussing one week ago.

Anyone who has antibodies for Ad26 is almost certainly Really Vaxxed because it’s such a rare adenovirus, Gintsburg explained:

“The marker of a successful vaccination with our vaccine is antibodies to the vector envelope - to adeno 26 . The first component of Sputnik V is based on adeno 26. It is extremely rare in humans, it is literally tenths of a percent. Therefore, the presence of antibodies to adeno 26 indicates that people are vaccinated. But if a person goes to intensive care and says that he has been vaccinated, but he does not have antibodies to the adeno membrane on the 26th, then most likely he has a fake certificate,” said Alexander Gintsburg.

Yes. Ad26 is very, very rare. So rare that only between 10-70% of people carry it:

However, Ad26 is another common virus, so vaccines based on this approach have the same challenge to overcome: approximately 40–70% of adults in Kenya, South Africa, Thailand and Uganda are thought to have antibodies to it, although in Europe and North America it’s more like 10–20% of individuals.

Anyway, sounds like a very reliable test that has been thoroughly vetted. According to Gintsburg it has been used on “50-60 people”—which is a lot of people! Sputnik V was approved by the Russian government after being tested on only 38 trial subjects, so we’re sure this fancy blood test will become the gold standard for sniffing out vaccine fakers.

Sadly, there are already doubters who are maligning Gintsburg’s amazing blood test:

According to Pavel Volchkov, a more accurate test result can be obtained by comparing a person's blood sample donated before vaccination with a sample taken on the spot after vaccination. The proposed analysis cannot give an error-free answer, whether a person bought a fake certificate or was actually vaccinated, agrees Albert Rizvanov, director of the Scientific and Clinical Center for Precision and Regenerative Medicine at Kazan Federal University… Ad26 can be found in many, he concluded.

What is even the point of this blood test? Gintsburg claims that COVID patients are “confessing” that they lied about their vaccination status. So now Russia needs a special blood test, just to make sure that people aren’t lying about not getting the shot? That’s a bit fishy.

Just to be clear: we fully trust Alexander Gintsburg and if he ever asks for our blood, we will stab our aorta with an icepick so that he can gobble up all the blood he wants.

He’s literally the most trusted and revered scientist in Russia—he’s even more beloved than Anthony Fauci, which is hard to imagine but true.

He’s been a voice of reason since the earliest days of the pandemic. In June, Gintsburg claimed that a “Moscow strain” was terrorizing the Russian capital. His scary announcement (coincidentally) coincided with Moscow implementing compulsory vaccination for millions of residents. Then a week later it was admitted that the frightening new mutation that Gintsburg warned about was actually a “hypothetical phenomenon.” It’s a funny story—you should read about it.

A lot of horrible people are probably going to write nasty Facebook posts accusing Gintsburg of inventing a non-existent blood test to cover for his insane (and frankly worrying) “marker” claim. Don’t worry, soon these “COVID dissidents” will be segregated from polite, science-loving Russian society.

