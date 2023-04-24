Responsible for a “significant proportion” of adverse drug reactions in Russia, according to Roszdravnadzor

COVID-19 vaccines were responsible for a “significant proportion” of adverse drug reactions in Russia last year, according to the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare (Roszdravnadzor).

Approximately 60% of the 61,119 adverse events registered in 2022 were attributed to coronavirus vaccination. One third of vaccine-linked injuries were designated as “serious”, Roszdravnadzor disclosed in a 32-page report published earlier this month.

The agency did not provide further details.

Russia overwhelmingly uses Sputnik V for COVID vaccination. Production and distribution of two other domestic shots, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac, was halted in the first half of 2022 due to low demand.

“As in the previous year, a significant proportion of reports in 2022 were notifications of cases of adverse reactions potentially related to COVID-19 vaccines. Thus, during 2022, experts from Roszdravnadzor received and analyzed 36,794 reports of 33,590 cases of adverse events after vaccination, of which 10, 843 adverse events were regarded as serious.” (source: Roszdravnadzor )

Accredited medical organizations and professionals can report suspected adverse events to Roszdravnadzor’s Pharmacovigilance 2.0 database. However, information submitted to the registry is not available to the public, and Russia’s Ministry of Heath has stonewalled attempts by lawmakers to obtain safety and efficacy data.

Whistleblowers claim the vast majority of post-vaccination complications are never documented in Russia—similar to how only a fraction of cases in the United States are reported to VAERS.

“By verbal orders (an order that is given by telephone in conversation, and not on paper), the doctor is prohibited from writing down complications after experimental injections in the patient’s medical history or medical records,” Dr. Denis Ivanov, a member of Russia’s Doctors For Truth, said in a December 2021 interview with your correspondent.

Since the earliest days of Russia’s coercive mass vaccination campaign, the government has repeatedly vouched for Sputnik V’s squeaky-clean safety record.

Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted in June 2021 that “not a single serious case of complications” linked to COVID vaccination had been registered in the country.

Responding to the latest data from Roszdravnadzor, Moscow City Duma Deputy Ekaterina Engalycheva (KPRF) compared Sputnik V with AstraZeneca’s shot, and asked if anyone would be held responsible for the “unnecessary deaths and disabilities” caused by Russia’s “flagship” genetic injection:

Of course, there are side effects from Sputnik. I listed them from the appeals I received in the very first months of the vaccination campaign and sounded the alarm! In my opinion, these side effects are the same as from other similar COVID vaccines, in particular from AstraZeneca, with which Sputnik is almost identical, and made according to the same principle, as [Gamaleya Center Director Alexander] Gintsburg himself spoke about (you can listen to what he said at the end of this video)! And when today federal channels are finally filming reports on record-breaking mortality in Europe and the USA from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, I personally am very happy … but I also understand why our mortality rate is growing, why do we have a demographic hole exactly one year after the start of this vaccination ... I am very glad that Roszdravnadzor officially admits that there are side effects and unwanted reactions from this “best in the world” vaccine. [But] who will be responsible for the unnecessary deaths, for the disabilities, for the fact that previously healthy people are getting sick?

The lawmaker added that it was time for the Russian government to halt the use of “experimental liquids” that were still being “forced” on state employees.

Ekaterina Engalycheva

In early April, STOPVACZISM, STOPPANIKA, and Anna Rudneva’s “Raising Awareness” channel launched #HowManyMustDie, a campaign that aims to document “sudden deaths” in Russia.

The group has received support from prominent voices in Russia’s medical freedom movement.

Dr. Alexander Redko wrote on Sunday that the #HowManyMustDie campaign highlighted why Moscow must immediately withdraw from the WHO and begin investigating its “pandemic” response:

Who is afraid of the truth? Why did [the Russian government] come up with criminal prosecution of those who are trying to get to the bottom of this vital issue? […] Didn’t my colleagues and I warn that after the use of untested genetically modified drugs, not only morbidity but also mortality would increase? Questions, questions... Who will answer them truthfully? And, in spite of everything, today they are trying to impose new vaccinations on our children. I really hope that our smart and still moral people will diagnose this sociopathology of the globalists and their henchmen. The first thing to do is to immediately leave the WHO and competently sort out what they have done.

Meanwhile, Alexander Gintsburg has promised that an “updated” version of Sputnik V will be ready by September.