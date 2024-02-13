Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pill Giigle's avatar
Pill Giigle
Feb 13, 2024

Here's how this all seems to me.

Say, you're on the road and when you see a shopping mall, your wife says hey, let's make a quick stop there and eat something and have coffee. So that's goal #1, number 2 is that you have to go to the bathroom (no pun intended). Five hours later, you're all back in the car with 3 huge bags of things you've bought and a chair. You're tired, it's dark already and when asked, you have not achieved your goal because you also wanted to check the tire pressure which you didn't do (plus you have to go to the bathroom again).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Feb 13, 2024

You gotta wonder why Ukraine is shelling and Russia can't stop them with a super duper high tech hypersonic missile or something. They got satellites etc to spy on them yet they can't stop it or retaliate?

5d chess is fucking dumb. 3 real dimensions and 2 dimensions of bullshit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
93 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture