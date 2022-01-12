Many such stories.

If you haven’t noticed, there is an internet army of Sputnik V shills who are constantly trying to convince you that Russia’s “flagship” vaccine is different. It’s not like the Big Pharma clot-shots! It’s actually safe and effective. We know this because the Russian government has partnered with Big Pharma to create clot-shot cocktails and withholds post-vaccination safety data (proving Sputnik V is safe). The godfather of Sputnik V says his genetic vaccine is so effective that you should probably inject yourself with it an infinite number of times every six months. Like we said: Sputnik V is different. It’s special.

Curiously, while “pro-Russia” 5D chess grandmasters extol the virtues of Sputnik V, a very clear majority of Russians want nothing to do with this thing. (Bankers and oligarchs crave it, though!) If vaccination had remained voluntary in Russia (FYI: vaccination is de facto compulsory for tens of millions of people all over the country), the depraved, hypocritical shilling wouldn’t really be such a big deal. Unfortunately, tragically, millions of Russians have been coerced into taking an unproven experimental drug. In our humble opinion, that’s bad.

Even the big-brain behind Sputnik V has “revised” his boastful claims about the epidemiological benefits of his own drug.

Russians understand what’s going on. They know it’s a scam. Below is an interesting article from Russian media highlighting certain aspects of this scam. Enjoy!

“My wife and I got vaccinated in May, and in July we got seriously ill. She died”. More than 35 thousand respondents told about infection after vaccination

According to statistics, 3.9% of Russian citizens become infected with coronavirus after vaccination. This was announced a month ago by the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko. The authorities openly admit that a vaccine cannot guarantee one hundred percent protection against COVID-19. However, this topic is still perceived by many as painful and causes distrust of the entire vaccination campaign.

In mid-December, we decided to ask our readers a question that sounded like this: Do you have friends who got sick after vaccination? ... The results have been overwhelming. A month later, interest in the survey has not dried up, more and more new users continue to take part in it. Almost 40,000 people have voted so far. Most of the respondents reported having encountered cases of illness after vaccination. Such turned out to be 92% of the respondents.

In the comments, people even talk about deaths:

“There are those who fell ill, there are those who even died!” Irina Kondrashova writes.

“A friend was vaccinated on August 4 in order to keep her job, she was admitted to a COVID ward on August 10, she died on August 25,” says Irina Chistyakova

“My wife and I got vaccinated in May. In July, we both fell seriously ill. I was lucky, I made it out… The wife was not. She died,” shares A. Bugaets

“Now my brother and his wife are ill, they got their second injection 2 weeks ago. My mother-in-law fell ill two days before the second injection, a classmate died two months after the second injection from COVID, he was 54 years old,” Alexander Kozlov writes.

There were also some commenters who blamed “anti-vaxxers” for all of their sorrows. Is that you, Margarita?