Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Jan 25, 2024Edited

This disease X shit was invented before con-vid.

Honestly, I think they ran the con-vid shamdemic early and screwed themselves.

They were supposed to do the WHO and other authoritarian health legal shit before the shamdemic.

Some fun reading that "smart" Putin should read before he loses his credibility by looking like a Western puppet.

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/there-was-no-pandemic

Btw, these assholes like the gamelaya guy and Pfizer etc keep talking about updating the vaccines while telling you to get the same original shit shot.

Now they wanna update it? Good, fucking prove it works and is safe, not this emergency power dictator shit you jagoffs!

They claim it's quick to update but they didn't do fck for years.

People are starting to see that it's total bullshit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Jan 25, 2024

I was really hoping things would be different for Russia, as you may have been. You would think, because it's such a big place, that they wouldn't want to depopulate it. Makes no sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 replies
63 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture