impy
Dec 21, 2023

It is sometimes argued, “I will never agree to the New Normal and therefore the New Normal isn’t possible!” Cool story bro but generations of youngsters are being groomed to accept and violently defend everything that you find distasteful and soul-crushing...

-----------

I can confirm this with truly soul-crushing experience:

New to my neighborhood, last winter I volunteered to shovel snow - to help out, to get to know people etc. What started as just an odd observation, turned into a pattern over 3 months winter season:

- almost EVERY person over 60y greeted me, smiled at me, thanked me, a few started a conversation, you could feel that human warmth, something very natural coming from people who lived all their lives naturally

- age group 35-60, general politeness and thankfulness, zero smiles or attempts to talk

- age below 35 - zero greetings, zero smiles, no thanks, no conversation, ZERO over 3 months. Note it is not just shy little girls or riotous teenage boys, young people up to 35 are now infected..

On the brighter side, movie Spaceballs is up there with Airplane, Galaxy Quest, Police Squad, if you are into that sort of thing. The scene about instant cassettes is a classic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWmVlgIR2HA

Tessa Lena
Dec 21, 2023

You are awesome, Riley. You can be sure I went for the song as it is from you that I learn about Russian pop (ironically). And you know what, the lyrics of this song as as illogical as the rest of the reality around us. I noticed the same thing as I was listening to the American pop at the laundromat, which is where I learn about American pop. You and the laundromat are the sources of my interaction with the pop culture. Seriously though, this woman makes no sense with her lyrics. She says, "If I got a penny for every time I think about you, I would be the poorest person on this Earth, I would be a bum." And then she goes about how she thinks about the dude all the time. Makes. No. Sense. O tempora, o mores.

