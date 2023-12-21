St. Petersburg governor Alexander Beglov (R), who famously announced that the city would “not return to its former way of life”

Sorry for the recent blog-silence. Your correspondent and Edward Junior are visiting family in Hamburgerland. Hope you are doing well! — Riley

Russia’s Venice of the North is ending the year in style.

TASS has the hot scoops:

The mask regime during mass New Year’s, sports, and cultural events will be introduced in St. Petersburg from December 20. The corresponding resolution was signed by the chief state sanitary doctor for the city of St. Petersburg, Natalia Bashketova. “Heads of all organizations and institutions, regardless of their form of ownership, when organizing and holding mass New Year’s, sports, and cultural events, must ensure: the use of personal respiratory protection equipment (masks) by employees of organizations and institutions,” the document says.

So in a city of 5.5 million people where people are walking around doing city-stuff and are breathing on each other while waiting in line to buy city-things and are packing themselves into sardine can-sized elevators that take them to their 2-room city-pods, the Curve will be Flattened (again) by requiring government workers to don face diapers during “public events”? Yes. Of course.

As an added public health bonus, educational institutions have been instructed to carry out “morning filters” (утренних фильтров) using mandatory no-contact temperature checks. Employees and students will be subjected to this very necessary filtration process each and every morning. (Don’t worry, this measure is set to expire on…oh actually, it’s “permanent”.)

Thank goodness Sberbank had the foresight to develop no-contact thermometer machine-things that also scan your retinas for terrorism.

Let’s ignore the mountain of scientific literature that shows mass-masking has no measurable benefit and is likely hazardous to your health, especially if you are a youngster.

Instead, let’s briefly wander into a virtual reality Avatar happy land where masks—especially the cloth ones with the Boston Red Sox logo that you touch nonstop and store in your dirty AIDS-filled jeans pocket—are magic air condoms that save your life ten times a day.

How does masking a handful of people in a bustling city of 5.5 million people change anything? Anything at all? Please explain.

I mean, even if you take Public Health at face value—big mistake, but it takes all kinds to make a world!—where is the logic here? Stop and think about that.

What could this possibly mean?

Here is what Mr. Edward Slavsquat typed 1.5 years ago, at a time when the Brightest Intellects of Our Time were telling you that Vladimir Putin had karate-chopped the Virus Scam as part of his master plan to withdraw from the WHO and introduce a gold-backed ruble:

Russia has not defeated the Virus Scam. On the contrary, the scam has become more wanton, shameless and arbitrary. It is being turned on and off like a light switch without even the pretense of trying to safeguard public health. This is a feature, not a bug, of Permanent Biosecurity.

In St. Petersburg you will get arrested immediately for standing on the street alone with a carboard sign because you are spreading the Virus. So, you know…

Is there an internet blog with a better track record? Does the Oracle of Delphi have a Substack?

Actually, the scariest part of all this is the normalization of treating all young people as suspected biohazards. This is truly devastating.

It is sometimes argued, “I will never agree to the New Normal and therefore the New Normal isn’t possible!”

Cool story bro but generations of youngsters are being groomed to accept and violently defend everything that you find distasteful and soul-crushing. Meanwhile, you will die.

Sorry for being so blunt but that’s how it works. If you don’t believe me, just examine the history of cattle-tagging.

I would like to end this internet article by pointing out that the governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, is President Skroob’s (the democratically elected leader of Spaceballs) doppelganger.

Beglov (L), Skroob (R)

I am the first Important Internet Person in the world to point this out (not being facetious, this is true) and honestly I consider the Beglov-Skroob connection to be my greatest journalistic accomplishment. By the way, there’s also this:

St. Petersburg “will not return to its former way of life,” Beglov decreed on January 3, 2022, a day after he expanded the city’s [now defunct] QR code regime. “COVID is with us for a long time. Our task is to return the city to its usual business in the conditions of the new normality, to accelerate the transition to a new norm. New restrictions, empowering employers to exclude the unvaccinated from work, new vaccination incentives and ubiquitous QR codes are an important and very timely step in this direction.”

This freak is a United Russia (Uniparty) hardliner, by the way.

The globalists flee in terror! Bill Gates and Dr. Tedros on suicide watch!

More soon. Kisses and hugs.