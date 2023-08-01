Edward Slavsquat

Alfred Nassim
Aug 1, 2023Edited

There is no "Covid" in Africa. There has never been any Covid in Africa.

40 years ago, we were told the HIV/AIDS would decimate the African population. Since then, the population has doubled. "AIDS" in Africa is what they used to call malnutrition. It has nothing in common with the AIDS of New York.

The homosexual version of this disease has nothing to do with HIV. It is due to these cretins using poppers to relax their anal muscles and to give them a bigger high. It also destroys their immune system.

21 replies
Barry Varkel
Aug 1, 2023

Hi Riley,

I've never posted before on your substack.

I do enjoy your content and turn of phrase.

As someone who lives in Africa, I can tell you for a fact that 95% of Africans will not take white man's medicine.

95% of Africa's 500M souls population consists of working class people who simply do not trust their govt nor their leaders.

So, unless there's an immediate say USD 10,000 cash payment for each shot per person (95%×USD10K×500M = USD 4.75TN) your buddies in the Bad Vlad mRNA meth lab may as well pour their gear into Brandon's tired and gaping ringpiece.

Nazdaroviah comrade.

Afrikanski.

Barry

6 replies by Edward Slavsquat and others
56 more comments...

