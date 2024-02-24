Edward Slavsquat

Edward Slavsquat

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Name The Nose Always's avatar
Name The Nose Always
Feb 24, 2024

Aleksey Mozgovoy reminds me of Pat Tillman, an NFL player that left $$$, joined the army, deployed to Afghanistan, realized that the invasion was a huge lie. Pat's communications w/family back home stated a strong desire to blow the whistle on this farce when he returned. (((They))) protected their false narrative and had him whacked, just like General Patton, just like Aleksey. Keep publishing the truth, Riley.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Feb 24, 2024

Must be an outlier since the historians and wacko war lovers claim that all other 13,557 wars in the history of man have been good ones. But who's counting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Edward Slavsquat
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture